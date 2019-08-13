Abdil Segizbaev: I am not afraid of arrest

Former head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Abdil Segizbaev said today before interrogation by the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs that he was not afraid of arrest.

According to him, law enforcement officers will do everything as they need. «I don’t know whether I will be arrested or not, investigation will decide. If there are reasons, let them arrest. I’m ready for everything,» said Abdil Segizbaev.

He told that on August 7 he came to the house of Almazbek Atambayev because of his civilian position. «I worked with Atambayev. I know this man, and should have been there. I believed that it was necessary to prevent clashes in order the people not to suffer,» the former head of SCNS added.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender.

Preventive measure — detention in pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until August 26 — was selected for Almazbek Atambayev at an offsite hearing of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.