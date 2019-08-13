Weather alert: Sharp drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan

A sharp weather change is expected in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, precipitations are expected in the most part of the territory of the country on August 14-16, and mix of snow and rain - in the mountainous areas.

Rains and thunderstorms are forecasted in the most part of the territory of Chui, Talas, Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions, in the foothills and mountainous areas of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions. Precipitations will be intense in some districts of Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken, Issyk-Kul regions.

Mix of snow and rain is expected on August 15 afternoon and August 16 at night in the high mountain areas. A sharp drop in daily air temperature is forecasted.

“Such unstable weather will complicate agricultural work, grazing and keeping livestock on pastures, work of vehicles, communications, energy and utilities services,” forecasters warn.

Rains and thunderstorms are expected on August 13 afternoon in some areas of Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions, in the mountainous areas of Chui, Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions.