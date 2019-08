Athletes from Kyrgyzstan participated in the World Youth Mind Sports Games, which are held in Pyeongchang (South Korea).

It is reported that Zarina Usupbekova took the second place in G18 at the Open Tournament.

Another chess player from the Kyrgyz Republic Tagir Taalaibekov also took the second place in U23.

Competitions were held in six rapid rounds with a time control of 15 minutes (Open Tournament).