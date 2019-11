Kyrgyzstanis participated in the Asian Chess Championship.

The competition took place on November 8-15 in Kathmandu (Nepal). More than 80 athletes from 12 countries participated in it. They played nine rounds. The Kyrgyz Republic was represented by three chess players.

Islam Baisynov won a gold medal among the players with FIDE rating of 1800-1999. Bael Orunbaev also became a champion among the youths (under 16 years old). Among players with 1000-1499 rating, Nurlan Shergaliev took the third place.