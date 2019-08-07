Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund to finance MegaСom

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund has signed an agreement on financing Alfa Telecom CJSC (MegaCom trademark, state share — 100 percent). Fund’s website says.

The money will be spent on acquisition of telecommunication equipment to expand network coverage and improve the quality of customer service.

«The project will make a positive contribution to the development of digital infrastructure of Kyrgyzstan in the framework of the Year of Regional Development and Digitalization of the Country,» the fund stressed.

Sum of financing is not reported.