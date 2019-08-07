11:29
International Army Games participants get acquainted with culture of Kyrgyzstan

Participants of the International Army Games 2019, which take place in Russia, got acquainted with the culture, history, way of life, customs and national cuisine of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Games program includes holding the days of national cultures of each state — participant.

An exhibition of the Kyrgyz ethnic nomad culture was held for participants and guests, where they were able to get acquainted with the life, traditions, way of life and works of art of the ancient Kyrgyz.

«The guests enjoyed participation in the national Kyrgyz games and watched tushoo kesuu tradition. In addition, they were able to try traditional Kyrgyz dishes and national drinks. The day of culture ended with a concert,» the General Staff reported.

The International Army Games have been held in Russia since 2015. Units of the Armed Forces of countries — participants take part in the competitions. Kyrgyzstanis take part in the tank biathlon and in the first ever horse marathon, which will be held in Mongolia.
