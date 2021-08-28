14:52
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan’s crew wins individual race at tank biathlon competition

Tank biathlon competition within the framework of the 7th International Army Games have started at the Alabino military training ground near Moscow. Members of the tank crew from Kyrgyzstan also participate in the competitions, Russian media report.

The first race of the tank biathlon at ArMI-2021 ended yesterday. The crews of Belarus and Kyrgyzstan won individual races. According to results of the sixth day of the competitions, the first and second crews of the Russian team are still leading in the individual race.

The international tank biathlon competition, which takes place once a year, has been held since 2013, when teams from four countries participated in it — Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia. In 2014-2017, the number of countries increased to 12-19. In 2018, teams from 22 countries participated in it, in 2019 — 23 countries. Teams from 16 countries participated in the competition in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
link: https://24.kg/english/205501/
views: 125
Print
Related
Tank biathlon: Military from Kyrgyzstan take 1st place in group
Kyrgyzstanis take 1st place at Airborne Platoon 2019 International Contest
International Army Games participants get acquainted with culture of Kyrgyzstan
Tank biathlon: Team of Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place
Kyrgyz tank crewmen leave for Russia to train for international competitions
Popular
Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents
MFA: All Pakistanis arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated MFA: All Pakistanis arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov
Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan
28 August, Saturday
14:46
Construction of houses for border conflict victims nearing completion in Batken Construction of houses for border conflict victims near...
14:28
Moment of shooting by policeman in Bishkek caught on video
14:11
1.1 billion soms allocated for compensations to doctors working in red zones
13:55
Paralympics 2020: Kyrgyzstani loses judo tournament
13:50
Patrol police officer shoots and kills man in Bishkek