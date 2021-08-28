Kyrgyzstan’s crew wins individual race at tank biathlon competition

Tank biathlon competition within the framework of the 7th International Army Games have started at the Alabino military training ground near Moscow. Members of the tank crew from Kyrgyzstan also participate in the competitions, Russian media report.

The first race of the tank biathlon at ArMI-2021 ended yesterday. The crews of Belarus and Kyrgyzstan won individual races. According to results of the sixth day of the competitions, the first and second crews of the Russian team are still leading in the individual race.

The international tank biathlon competition, which takes place once a year, has been held since 2013, when teams from four countries participated in it — Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia. In 2014-2017, the number of countries increased to 12-19. In 2018, teams from 22 countries participated in it, in 2019 — 23 countries. Teams from 16 countries participated in the competition in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.