19:25
Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place in second division of tank biathlon

Kyrgyzstan took the first place in the second division of the tank biathlon competition. Press service of the Ministry of Defense confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that the competition was held today at Alabino training ground in Moscow Oblast (Russia). The Kyrgyz military took part in the competition in T-72 tank.

The international tank biathlon competition, which takes place once a year, has been held since 2013, when teams from four countries participated in it — Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia. In 2014-2017, the number of countries increased to 12-19. In 2018, teams from 22 countries participated in it, in 2019 — 23 countries. Teams from 16 countries participated in the competition in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
link: https://24.kg/english/206005/
views: 132
