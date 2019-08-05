12:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Tank biathlon: Team of Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place

Individual race within Tank Biathlon 2019 competition ended in Alabino (Moscow Oblast of Russia).

The teams from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Iran took part in the first race. The team of the Russian Federation took the first place. The team of Kyrgyzstan took the second place, the team of Iran — the 3rd.

In total, teams from 25 countries will participate in the competition: Russia, Azerbaijan, Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Cuba, Kuwait, Laos, Myanmar, Mongolia, Syria, Serbia, Sudan, Tajikistan, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Tank biathlon competition consists of three stages. The first is an individual race: all teams participate in it. At the second stage, three tank crews from one team compete with replacement of the crew on the same tank. Four teams participate in the final relay race.
link:
views: 118
Print
Related
Kyrgyz tank crewmen leave for Russia to train for international competitions
Popular
At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018 At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight
28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan 28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan
Interior Ministry: 118 criminal cases opened on bride kidnapping in 2019 Interior Ministry: 118 criminal cases opened on bride kidnapping in 2019