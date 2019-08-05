Tank biathlon: Team of Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place

Individual race within Tank Biathlon 2019 competition ended in Alabino (Moscow Oblast of Russia).

The teams from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Iran took part in the first race. The team of the Russian Federation took the first place. The team of Kyrgyzstan took the second place, the team of Iran — the 3rd.

In total, teams from 25 countries will participate in the competition: Russia, Azerbaijan, Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Cuba, Kuwait, Laos, Myanmar, Mongolia, Syria, Serbia, Sudan, Tajikistan, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Tank biathlon competition consists of three stages. The first is an individual race: all teams participate in it. At the second stage, three tank crews from one team compete with replacement of the crew on the same tank. Four teams participate in the final relay race.