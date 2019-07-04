Kyrgyz tank crewmen leave for Russia to train for international competitions

Team of tank crewmen of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan left for Chelyabinsk (Russia) to train for Tank Biathlon International Championship. Press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The team consists of four tank crews: three main and one reserve.

«Prior to departure, the crews together with the team’s head coach Colonel Viktor Kosachev had been training for several months at Edelweiss training ground, honing their skills at an equipped tank training area with various obstacles and layouts, including barriers and maneuvering sections, an anti-tank ditch with a passage, a ford, escarpment and «comb», a track bridge and a target, the limit of opening fire, the penalty lap and the finish line,» the General Staff said.

International competitions will be held on August 3-17 at Alabino training ground (Russia). More than 25 states will take part in them.

Tank biathlon is competition between tank crews in the art of operation of a tank and firing accuracy from the main and additional weapons installed on tanks among various armed forces of the countries of the world. It is traditionally held at Alabino training ground in Moscow Oblast. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, this type of military-applied sport was invented in the summer of 2013.

Teams from Kyrgyzstan have participated in competitions since 2014, but have never won a prize. The best result is the 6th place in 2015.