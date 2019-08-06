Two sets of triplets born in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

Triplets were born in two families in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan on July 29. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region reported.

Condition of 26-year-old Yrys Sharsheeva and the babies is good. They have already been discharged from the maternity hospital. 40-year-old Olesya Tomilova also gave birth to triplets. The condition of the mother and babies is also satisfactory.

Both families received material assistance on behalf of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region Altynbek Namazaliev. The head of the regional administration also promised to provide the necessary support to the Tomilovs, as the family needs it.

Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region Svetlana Volkova conveyed congratulations and gift money to the happy mothers.