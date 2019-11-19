19:47
Triplets were born in Osh city

Triplets were born at the Osh City Perinatal Center. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The mother of the children, 31-year-old A.A., was admitted to the center on November 14 at the 33rd week of pregnancy.

«On November 16, she was taken for Cesarean section. Three girls were born, each weighing a little more than 2 kilograms. Children are in the neonatal intensive care unit,» the ministry noted.

Recall, three boys were previously born at the perinatal center. In total, seven triplets were born this year at the perinatal center of the southern capital. Last year, three triplets were born at this center.
