Triplets were born in Bishkek. The boys were named Sadyr, Japar, Nurgozho. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Three boys weighing 2.2 kilograms, 2.3 kilograms and 2.5 kilograms were born in the maternity hospital at the National Center for Maternity and Child Welfare on October 29.

The mother of the babies is 21 years old.

«They were discharged today. The relatives said that the boys were given the names Sadyr, Japar and Nurgozho,» the ministry told.