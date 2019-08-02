16:51
President promises to take solution of migrants’ problems under personal control

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov promised to take the problems of labor migrants under his personal control. He stated this today at the first meeting of the Council for Relations with Compatriots Abroad.

Today, at a meeting with the president, representatives of the Kyrgyz diasporas made a number of proposals. In particular, they asked to open a Consulate General in Chicago, to consider establishing direct air links with Qatar, as well as to consider opening of kindergartens in Russian cities for children of migrants.

For 10 years, labor migrants have transferred $ 19 billion to Kyrgyzstan.
