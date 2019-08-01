1.3 billion soms spent on road sector in Kyrgyzstan

For six months of 2019, the total amount of financing of the road sector in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 1,344.8 billion soms, or 43 percent of the budgeted funds. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

According to the ministry, 813.8 million soms were allocated from the current budget, and 531 million soms - under the item "Capital investments." At the same time, subordinate enterprises of the Road Facilities Department carried out work for 783.6 million soms.

At least 281.3 million soms were spent on the winter maintenance of roads and preparatory work for the road-building season.