10:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

1.3 billion soms spent on road sector in Kyrgyzstan

For six months of 2019, the total amount of financing of the road sector in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 1,344.8 billion soms, or 43 percent of the budgeted funds. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

According to the ministry, 813.8 million soms were allocated from the current budget, and 531 million soms - under the item "Capital investments." At the same time, subordinate enterprises of the Road Facilities Department carried out work for 783.6 million soms.

At least 281.3 million soms were spent on the winter maintenance of roads and preparatory work for the road-building season.
link:
views: 61
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan passportizes 700 kilometers of roads
Transport Ministry voices price of passportization of roads
Some roads in Bishkek to be closed to traffic on March 21
Guarantee service life of roads in Kyrgyzstan increased
820 people died on roads of Kyrgyzstan for 11 months of 2017
Almost two thousand drivers fined for week for speeding up
Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport to check quality of roads using mobile laboratory
Prime Minister sees into “general situation on roads”
Number of accidents in Bishkek increases by 81 percent for year
Almost 700 people died on roads of Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2017
Popular
Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov
Pamela Catalan from Argentina: I love Kyrgyz lepyoshka and boorsok Pamela Catalan from Argentina: I love Kyrgyz lepyoshka and boorsok
Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka
Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution