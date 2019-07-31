New family practice center to be built in Ak-Orgo housing estate

A new family practice center will appear in Ak-Orgo housing estate at the expense of a Qatar charity organization. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Renat Aytymbetov, head of the Public-State Capital Construction Department, and Osama Turabi, Director of the branch of Qatar charity organization Turabi in the Kyrgyz Republic, signed a corresponding agreement today at the Bishkek City Administration. Local residents, the mayor of the capital Aziz Surakmatov, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kyrgyzstan Ahmad Abdullah Saleh Al Suleyti laid a capsule at the construction site in the housing estate.

The city administration noted that 0.56 hectares were allocated for the construction of the center. It will consist of two one-story buildings connected by a gallery. The total area of ​​the center will be 150 square meters. Aalam Story will engage in its construction.

«The project of the center was approved, its cost is 7 million soms. The branch of the Qatari charity organization in the Kyrgyz Republic finances it. After construction, the institution will be transferred to the balance of the Municipal Property Management Department at the Bishkek City Administration. Six family doctors and nine nurses will serve the patients,» the city administration stressed.

The Bishkek City Administration added that Ak-Orgo housing estate is the first and one of the largest in the capital. More than 21,700 people live there.