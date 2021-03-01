16:34
USD 84.75
EUR 102.96
RUB 1.14
English

Social Development Minister asks Qatar Charity to build center for PWD

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan invited the Qatar Charity Foundation to consider the possibility of building a rehabilitation center for parents with children with disabilities. Press service of the ministry reported.

The First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Aliza Soltonbekova met with the Deputy Director of the Qatar Charity organization Alsamman Homam.

During the meeting, they discussed previously reached agreements on joint projects.

In 2020, at the request of the Ministry of Social Development, the Foundation increased coverage of orphans and half-orphans up to 11 years old by benefits by 600 people.

«In addition to the benefits, Qatar Charity also helps children buy clothes, school supplies and food. In terms of assistance to orphans, half-orphans and people with disabilities in paying study contracts, 102 out of 229 applications were positively considered, and they will be provided with financial obligations from the Arab side. The rest of the applications will be considered in 2021,» the message says.

The ministry also noted that the charitable foundation has granted more than 140 new wheelchairs to people with disabilities.

Over the past three years, Qatar Charity has provided assistance to vulnerable groups of the population of Kyrgyzstan for a total of 1.5 billion soms.

It increased coverage of orphans and half-orphans with benefits from 3,500 to 7,500 people.

The First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Aliza Soltonbekova thanked the Foundation for its support and asked to build a center for parents with children with disabilities. In the institution, they could receive government services and the possibility of additional earnings while the children are undergoing rehabilitation procedures during the working day in this center.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to meet again to implement the issues raised and for fruitful cooperation.
link: https://24.kg/english/185015/
views: 23
Print
Related
Unfair treatment: Veronique Garrett about plight of children with disabilities
About 420 oxygen concentrators donated to Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov allocates money to support disabled children
Information center for children with disabilities opened in Bishkek
New family practice center to be built in Ak-Orgo housing estate
Almost 5,000 people become personal assistants in Kyrgyzstan
Over 2,500 people became personal assistants of disabled children
Parents of disabled children begin to get carer’s allowance in Kyrgyzstan
Qatar TV to broadcast 3rd World Nomad Games
Parents of children with disabilities picket in Bishkek
Popular
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Mikhail Mishustin discuss investment cooperation Sadyr Japarov and Mikhail Mishustin discuss investment cooperation
Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan
1 March, Monday
16:26
Social Development Minister asks Qatar Charity to build center for PWD Social Development Minister asks Qatar Charity to build...
15:53
Gasoline price could increase by 8 more soms in Kyrgyzstan in March
15:38
Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Kazakhstan on March 2-3
15:24
Woman selling fake air tickets arrested in Osh city
15:14
Almost all gas filling stations closed in Isfana