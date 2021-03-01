Social Development Minister asks Qatar Charity to build center for PWD

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan invited the Qatar Charity Foundation to consider the possibility of building a rehabilitation center for parents with children with disabilities. Press service of the ministry reported.

The First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Aliza Soltonbekova met with the Deputy Director of the Qatar Charity organization Alsamman Homam.

During the meeting, they discussed previously reached agreements on joint projects.

In 2020, at the request of the Ministry of Social Development, the Foundation increased coverage of orphans and half-orphans up to 11 years old by benefits by 600 people.

«In addition to the benefits, Qatar Charity also helps children buy clothes, school supplies and food. In terms of assistance to orphans, half-orphans and people with disabilities in paying study contracts, 102 out of 229 applications were positively considered, and they will be provided with financial obligations from the Arab side. The rest of the applications will be considered in 2021,» the message says.

The ministry also noted that the charitable foundation has granted more than 140 new wheelchairs to people with disabilities.

Over the past three years, Qatar Charity has provided assistance to vulnerable groups of the population of Kyrgyzstan for a total of 1.5 billion soms.

It increased coverage of orphans and half-orphans with benefits from 3,500 to 7,500 people.

The First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Aliza Soltonbekova thanked the Foundation for its support and asked to build a center for parents with children with disabilities. In the institution, they could receive government services and the possibility of additional earnings while the children are undergoing rehabilitation procedures during the working day in this center.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to meet again to implement the issues raised and for fruitful cooperation.