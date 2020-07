Qatar Charity Organization has donated 420 oxygen concentrators to Kyrgyzstan for $ 250,000. Press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry signed a protocol on cooperation with the Qatar Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic and a branch of the Qatar Charity Organization in the country. The equipment will be handed over within the protocol.

The oxygen concentrators will be delivered to Kyrgyzstan within 14 days.