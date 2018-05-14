18:31
USD 68.67
EUR 81.86
RUB 1.11
English

Qatar TV to broadcast 3rd World Nomad Games

Qatar TV will broadcast the 3rd World Nomad Games. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is noted that the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Qatar, Nuran Niyazaliev, and the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Media Corporation, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, discussed the issues of broadcasting the 3rd World Nomad Games on Qatari TV.

Qatar is ready to send a group of correspondents of Qatar State Television to shoot and subsequently broadcast the Games to Qatari spectators. He also supported the proposal to broadcast special telecasts about Kyrgyzstan on Qatari television next year.
link:
views: 94
Print
Related
Political events should not affect quality of World Nomad Games
Athletes from 104 countries invited to 3rd World Nomad Games
Over 1 mln soms planned for protection of hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata
Kazakhstan invited to participate actively in World Nomad Games
Head of Turkey promises to attend World Nomad Games
Brochures for 3rd World Nomad Games to cost 175,000 soms
Production of tickets for World Nomad Games to cost 2 million soms
Cost of preparation for 3rd World Nomad Games announced
Repair of hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata to cost 10 million soms
Issyk-Kul police start learning English for World Nomad Games
Popular
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Eight patients discharged from hospital Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Eight patients discharged from hospital
Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Cook hospitalized Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Cook hospitalized