Qatar TV to broadcast 3rd World Nomad Games

Qatar TV will broadcast the 3rd World Nomad Games. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is noted that the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Qatar, Nuran Niyazaliev, and the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Media Corporation, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, discussed the issues of broadcasting the 3rd World Nomad Games on Qatari TV.

Qatar is ready to send a group of correspondents of Qatar State Television to shoot and subsequently broadcast the Games to Qatari spectators. He also supported the proposal to broadcast special telecasts about Kyrgyzstan on Qatari television next year.