Azimzhan Askarov’s case: Lawyers to appeal to Supreme Court

Criminal case against the human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov was considered today on the basis of newly discovered facts in the Chui Regional Court.

The court upheld the sentence, considering the arguments of the defense insufficient. The head of the human rights center Bir Duino Tolekan Ismailova, who represents the interests of Azimzhan Askarov, and his lawyer Valerian Vakhitov believe that the judges did not apply the principles of humanity to their defendant. He has been serving his sentence since 2010, his health is deteriorating from day to day. Thus, the judges demonstrated a lack of independence and discriminatory approach.

«Bir Duino — Kyrgyzstan supports the political will of the country’s top leadership, aimed at entering the legal field, which pays close attention to the rights of victims and prisoners with special needs in closed institutions of the republic. This category should have an alternative and rights to access to health care and to life, guaranteed by the Constitution. The Kyrgyz Republic should not allow the facts of death of people in closed institutions, as they are equated with extrajudicial execution,» the organization stated.

Lawyers of Azimzhan Askarov intend to appeal the decision of the Chui Regional Court in the highest court.

The head of the human rights organization " Vozdukh" (Air) Azimzhan Askarov was sentenced to life imprisonment. He is accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the country in 2010.