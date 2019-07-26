10:45
National football team of Kyrgyzstan retains 95th place in FIFA ranking

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan takes the 95th place in the latest FIFA ranking.

The top three in the ranking are the teams of Belgium (1,746 points), Brazil (1,726) and France (1,718).

The team of Kyrgyzstan has 1,252 points. It has been taking the 95th place for half a year already — since the end of the Asian Cup.

Recently, Kyrgyzstanis learned about their rivals in the second qualifying round for the World Championship 2022. They occupy the following places in the current ranking: Japan (1,481 points) — 33rd place, Tajikistan (1,152) — 119th, Myanmar (1,084) — 135th, Mongolia (914) — 187th place.

The next FIFA ranking will be released on September 19.
