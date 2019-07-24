Heat wave expected in Kyrgyzstan at the weekend

Hot weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan from July 26 to July 29. Press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

On July 27-29, the air temperature will rise to +37 ... + 39 degrees Celsius in the Chui valley, in the valley zone of Batken, Osh, Jalal-Abad regions — to +38 ... + 40 degrees.

In the afternoon of July 25, intermittent rains and thunderstorms are forecasted in Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions and in the mountainous areas of Chui and Jalal-Abad regions. West wind will reach 4-9 meters per second, in some areas with a gain of up to 15-20 m/s.

No rain is expected on July 26 and July 27-29. West wind speed will be 2-9 m/s; on July 26 in some areas with a gain of up to 15-20 m/s.

The water temperature on the northern coast of Issyk-Kul lake on July 24 at 9.00 was +22 degrees.

High fire danger will persist in the forests of Talas, Leylek, Aksy and Toktogul districts in the next 24 hours.