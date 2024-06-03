13:12
Heat kills dozens of people in Delhi as air temperature near +50 Celsius

India is experiencing a terrible heat wave. Temperatures in several cities exceed +45 degrees Celsius, and dozens of people have died from heatstroke. BBC reported.

On May 29, Delhi recorded a record temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius. Birds and wild monkeys in the city are fainting from the heat.

Classes in schools have been temporarily suspended in some regions of India. The streets are empty, many shops are closed: people are trying not to go outside.

Extreme weather has already killed at least 50 people across the country. It’s difficult to say more precisely: India does not publish total numbers of deaths from heat throughout the country.

At the same time, national elections are being held in the country. And those involved in their organization are also dying from the heat. The elections last six weeks and are held in seven stages. Many election officials are required to stand on duty all day, often in the open air.
