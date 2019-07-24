11:15
Kyrgyzstanis consider Customs Service as most corrupt state agency

According to the results of the first half of 2019, Kyrgyzstanis called the State Customs Service the most corrupt government body. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

The general level of corruption in the country was estimated at 13.9 points. This is 1.5 points higher than six months ago.

The population confidence index was estimated in points — from −100 to +100. The higher the score, the higher is the confidence. Kyrgyzstanis were asked to answer three questions: «How much do you trust a certain state body?», «How do you assess the level of corruption in it?» and «How do you assess its activity in general?».

Kyrgyzstanis consider the State Customs Service as the most corrupt state body (−18.7 points). For 6 months, the level of corruption of the state body has increased by 5.3 points.

The most corrupt are the State Penitentiary Service (−10.2 points), the Ministry of Health (−11.1 points), the Ministry of Internal Affairs (−7.9 points).

At the end of the first half of this year, no government agency managed to score even 45 points in the anti-corruption level.

According to citizens of Kyrgyzstan, the lowest level of corruption is at the local state administrations (41.4 points), the State Agency of Physical Culture and Sports (37.7 points), the Ministry of Emergency Situations (37.3 points), the offices of authorized representatives of the Government in the regions (36.2 points), the State Committee of Information Technology and Communications (35.3 points) and the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism (35.1 points).
