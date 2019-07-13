10:39
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn

State visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan is expected in the autumn 2019. The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin stated.

Recall, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kazakhstan paid an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic the day before. He held talks with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and took part in the 8th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council.

«Today’s meeting is a good opportunity to compare notes on topical issues of bilateral cooperation, to determine promising areas of cooperation,» said Askar Mamin.

Recall, Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on May 28-29 during his visit to Kazakhstan. The parties discussed bilateral cooperation. The head of state invited the leader of the neighboring country to visit Kyrgyzstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has already visited the Kyrgyz Republic. He arrived in Bishkek for a meeting of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) just a couple of days after inauguration.
