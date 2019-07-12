17:57
Indian filmmakers plan to shoot movies in mountains of Osh region

Indian filmmakers plan to shoot films in the mountains of Osh region. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

During the meeting, the Ambassador of India to the Kyrgyz Republic Alok Amitabh Dimri expressed his wish to invite a Bollywood team to Kyrgyzstan.

«According to him, Indian directors shoot films in Scotland and spend a lot of money there. The ambassador stressed that we have beautiful nature, mountains, rivers — everything that is needed for a beautiful movie. In his turn, the head of the region Uzarbek Zhylkibaev offered Alay and Kara-Kuldzhu, as there are ethnic towns and other conditions for filming in the mountains of these areas,» the administration of the region said.

It is noted that, perhaps, Bollywood stars will arrive in Osh region already this winter for shooting scenes in snowy terrain.
