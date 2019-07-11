13:02
Bishkek resident organizes marijuana laboratory in basement

Officers of the State Service for Combatting Drug Trafficking of the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan stopped activities of a man engaged in cultivation and production of plant-based drugs in underground conditions in Bishkek. The service reported.

An equipped room for the production and cultivation of marijuana was found during an authorized search in a basement of an apartment behind the disguised door.

«Police officers liquidated the clandestine drug production laboratory. More than 21 bushes of cultivated cannabis were seized from illicit trafficking, which was intended for further consumption and sale. Pre-trial proceedings are being carried out on the fact,» the state service reports.

Own sources informed 24.kg news agency that the 47-year-old suspect was released from custody with an undertaking to appear.
