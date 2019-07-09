Children involved in labor detected in Bishkek markets

A raid to curb child labor was held in Pervomaisky district of Bishkek. The Bishkek City Administration reported.

Services checked Sary-Ozon and Kudaibergen markets, auto services and car washes, as well as public places.

As a result, 17 minors who were next to their parents, not involved in hard labor and under the supervision were detected.

Acts were drawn on the facts and corresponding letters were sent to the Social Development Department at the place of residence for further preventive work and social support.