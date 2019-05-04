At least 9 working teenagers detected in Bishkek markets

At least 9 working minors, who graduated from a school after 9th grade, were detected during a raid against child labor in Sary-Ozon, Kudaibergen markets, at car service stations and car washes, as well as in public places of the mass gathering of people in Pervomaisky district of the capital. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

At the time of the check, their legal representatives accompanied them. Three citizens of Uzbekistan with minor children, who were engaged in begging, were also detected.

«An explanatory conversation took place with employers, parents and the teenagers; they were acquainted with the list of works prohibited for minors. Acts were drawn up on all the teenagers. They will be sent to the Social Development Departments at the place of their residence for further preventive work and social support,» the City Administration stressed.