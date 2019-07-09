Judge who released Aziz Batukaev removed from post

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree according to which Dzhapar Ermatov was temporarily removed from the post of a local court judge. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Such a decision was made in connection with consent of the Disciplinary Commission under the Council of Judges of the Prosecutor General’s Office to bringing him to criminal liability.

Criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody. Shamil Atakhanov was placed under house arrest. Ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova was arrested on June 3 after interrogation. She was placed in detention center 1 on June 5. Lawyers asked to place the former head of the Prosecutor General’s Office under house arrest due to poor health. She was hospitalized to the National Cardiology Center on June 15. She was repeatedly transported to detention center on June 19.