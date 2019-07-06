EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments

«We plan to continue supporting creation of a legal space to make the region more attractive for investors,» said EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian during the EU-Central Asia Forum.

According to him, the European Union would like the cooperation with the Central Asian region to support economic modernization. A lot can be done in this direction to create jobs, improve investment inflows, and develop a dialogue with business.

«The idea of ​​creation a permanent platform for discussion of economic cooperation is interesting in terms of using investment opportunities. This will be an important focus of our cooperation. From our side, granting of GSP + status and holding of negotiations to strengthen the partnership will help in integration with WTO and creation of jobs,» Peter Burian said.