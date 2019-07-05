1,901 cases of domestic violence registered in Kyrgyzstan for 3 months

For the first quarter of 2019, 1,901 misdemeanors were registered in Kyrgyzstan under «Domestic violence» article. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the supervisory body, 63 cases were sent to court, 984 cases were terminated, 791 cases are under investigation.

At least 173 cases were registered under the article «Crimes against family relations and interests of minors» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and pretrial proceedings were initiated on them.

Five criminal cases were sent to court, 58 were closed, 106 are pending, and other four pretrial proceedings were decided otherwise.

At least 2,123 misdemeanors were registered under the article «Misconduct against interests of minors and family relations.». At least 96 cases of them were sent to court, 1,048 were closed, 906 are pending, other decisions were made on 75 pre-trial proceedings.