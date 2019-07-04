16:34
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Importers have no right to take licenses

Importers, except for subjects of garment and textile industry, have no right to obtain a license for economic activity. The State Tax Service reported.

The Government of Kyrgyzstan made changes to the procedure for issue of a license by the tax authorities in paper or electronic format. The amendment establishes a fair tax burden on taxpayers importing goods. Previously, they paid taxes on a common basis. Tax liabilities in case of import of the same goods and their subsequent sale were higher than those of taxpayers who pay taxes on the basis of a voluntary license.

The same decree provides for obtaining a license for hired workers. In this way, they will be able to confirm payment of income tax.
link:
views: 16
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans extraction of minerals in floodplains
About 20 companies lost their licenses for development of deposits in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration
Arab Ali Ayoub impressed by Kyrgyz generosity and desire to feed a guest Arab Ali Ayoub impressed by Kyrgyz generosity and desire to feed a guest
Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people
USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village