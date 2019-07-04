Importers have no right to take licenses

Importers, except for subjects of garment and textile industry, have no right to obtain a license for economic activity. The State Tax Service reported.

The Government of Kyrgyzstan made changes to the procedure for issue of a license by the tax authorities in paper or electronic format. The amendment establishes a fair tax burden on taxpayers importing goods. Previously, they paid taxes on a common basis. Tax liabilities in case of import of the same goods and their subsequent sale were higher than those of taxpayers who pay taxes on the basis of a voluntary license.

The same decree provides for obtaining a license for hired workers. In this way, they will be able to confirm payment of income tax.