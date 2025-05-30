Ayaz Bayetov: Unnecessary licenses to be abolished

«Unnecessary licenses and permits will be abolished as part of efforts to optimize the government system,» Ayaz Bayetov, Director of the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives under the President of Kyrgyzstan, said at a meeting with journalists on May 29.

According to him, as part of the work on de-bureaucratization of the state system, the Ministry of Economy has proposed a so-called regulatory initiative, also referred to as «Zero Plus.»

«During the work of the interdepartmental commission, it became clear that it’s difficult to go to each government agency and ask who are they checking and what functions and permits they have. Many agencies don’t even call these permits ‘licenses’—they simply consider them permissions for something.

Currently, there are many inspections taking place in our country, which complicates life for businesses. In this light, the Ministry of Economy has proposed a ‘regulatory guillotine’ initiative, where all ministries are given a deadline to provide justification for why certain licenses and permits should remain under their jurisdiction. The ministry, together with us and other government bodies, will assess the reasonability of these justifications and then submit them to the interdepartmental commission for review. After agreement, a decision will be made to abolish all other lists of permits and control functions at once. This is also part of the work to de-bureaucratize government processes,» Ayaz Baetov added.