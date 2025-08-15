Kyrgyzstan plans to impose temporary ban on issuing driver’s school licenses

The draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers «On the introduction of a temporary ban (moratorium) on licensing educational activities for the training and retraining of drivers of vehicles» was submitted for public discussion.

The ban is planned to be in effect from October 15, 2025, to December 31, 2027 with exceptions for license renewals, issuing duplicates, suspension, reinstatement, termination, and annulment of licenses.

The moratorium will not apply to state educational institutions.

According to the background statement, in recent years, the number of organizations engaged in driver training and retraining in the country has sharply increased.

Currently, 340 educational organizations are registered.

From June 28, 2024 to July 2, 2025, at least 106 organizations were denied licenses after pre-licensing checks revealed non-compliance with the required standards.

Between January 1 and August 11, 2025, scheduled inspections were conducted at 49 driver training organizations. Based on these inspections, 49 organizations were issued warnings, the licenses of 8 organizations were suspended, and 20 organizations faced administrative protocols for violations.

The introduction of the temporary ban aims to: