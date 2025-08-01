15:42
USD 87.45
EUR 100.13
RUB 1.08
English

Business in Kyrgyzstan to be freed from ineffective, unnecessary licenses

Business in Kyrgyzstan is planned to be relieved from ineffective, unnecessary licenses and other permits. The head of the Economic Affairs Department of the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives of Kyrgyzstan, Vyacheslav Pak, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, even if a business loses one day to obtain certificates and licenses, it bears expenses, this is its lost profit.

«Therefore, we are trying to create an appropriate environment so that businesses can do business as much as possible, and not obtain documents and certificates. According to various estimates, there are about 800 types of licenses and permits in the republic. Together with the Ministry of Economy, an initiative has been developed and a regulatory guillotine mechanism has been created,» Vyacheslav Pak said.

Under this mechanism, the government body responsible for issuing a license must now provide a justification for keeping that license or permit.

«If a government agency can justify it, the license stays after a joint review. If not — it’s abolished. Our goal is to free businesses and citizens from ineffective, unnecessary licenses and permits. Government actions must be predictable so entrepreneurs and the public can understand the clear and simple rules,» he emphasized.
link: https://24.kg/english/338233/
views: 141
Print
Related
Over 9 billion soms allocated to support small business —Finance Ministry
“Made in Russia” business mission takes place in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan and Qatar intend to establish Business Council
Ayaz Bayetov: Unnecessary licenses to be abolished
Cabinet calls on American business to invest in economy of Kyrgyzstan
Business mission of Ryazan companies intends to establish cooperation with KR
Part of legal entities to be registered exclusively online from April 1
Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business
Business club of Kyrgyz entrepreneurs to be opened in Almaty
President promises to protect business from pressure by law enforcement agencies
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic
Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms
1 August, Friday
15:37
President of Kyrgyzstan receives Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan President of Kyrgyzstan receives Deputy Prime Minister...
15:23
Kemin border outpost opened in Chui region
14:59
Kyrgyzstan leads CIS in construction sector growth in 2024
14:32
Situation is stable — Ministry on agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan
14:20
Business in Kyrgyzstan to be freed from ineffective, unnecessary licenses