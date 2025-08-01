Business in Kyrgyzstan to be freed from ineffective, unnecessary licenses

Business in Kyrgyzstan is planned to be relieved from ineffective, unnecessary licenses and other permits. The head of the Economic Affairs Department of the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives of Kyrgyzstan, Vyacheslav Pak, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, even if a business loses one day to obtain certificates and licenses, it bears expenses, this is its lost profit.

«Therefore, we are trying to create an appropriate environment so that businesses can do business as much as possible, and not obtain documents and certificates. According to various estimates, there are about 800 types of licenses and permits in the republic. Together with the Ministry of Economy, an initiative has been developed and a regulatory guillotine mechanism has been created,» Vyacheslav Pak said.

Under this mechanism, the government body responsible for issuing a license must now provide a justification for keeping that license or permit.

«If a government agency can justify it, the license stays after a joint review. If not — it’s abolished. Our goal is to free businesses and citizens from ineffective, unnecessary licenses and permits. Government actions must be predictable so entrepreneurs and the public can understand the clear and simple rules,» he emphasized.