17:41
Prime Minister instructs to find guilty of beating Nigeria citizen in Bishkek

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed the Interior Minister Kashkar Dzhunushaliev to find those guilty of beating a Nigeria citizen in the center of Bishkek in the shortest possible time. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Following the instructions of the head of Government on this case, all necessary measures should be taken to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice to the fullest extent of the law.

«At the same time, taking into account the beginning of the tourist season, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to intensify work of all departments, including the tourist police, to ensure security, law and order in public places,» the press service stressed.

The Ministry of Health was instructed to take the issue of providing treatment and medical care to the injured citizen of Nigeria under special control.

Recall, the incident occurred on July 2 at 16.30 near TsUM (Central Department Store) in Bishkek. Unknown man beat the foreigner. He lapsed into a coma and is in the intensive care unit of the National Hospital.
