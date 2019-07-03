Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Nikol Pashinyan talk over the phone

A telephone conversation took place between the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Armenian side. They discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

There is no data on the conversation on the website of the Government of Armenia. However, there are reports that the day before, Nikol Pashinyan also had telephone conversations with the heads of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. The parties discussed the upcoming summit of the Heads of EEU, which is to be held in Armenia on October 1, 2019.