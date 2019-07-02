12:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

58 villages in Kyrgyzstan to have drinking water

A water supply system will appear in 58 villages of Kyrgyzstan. Director of Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Department at the State Construction Committee Askarbek Toktoshev told at a press conference.

According to him, the department has been tasked with providing 584 villages of the country with drinking water in five years.

«A strategy has been developed for the development of drinking water supply and sewerage system at settlements of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2026. At the beginning of its implementation, the number of such villages reached 653. For a year and a half, the issue was resolved in 69 villages,» Askarbek Toktoshev stressed.

In 2019, the State Construction Department plans to build the system in 58 villages both at the expense of the republican budget, and at the expense of international financial institutions and charitable foundations.

«Water supply systems will be built in 44 villages at the expense of the republican budget, in 12 villages of the republic — through international financial institutions and in 2 villages — at the expense of charitable foundations,» the head of the department added.
link:
views: 89
Print
Related
Clean water for regions: President tells about poor work of officials
Kyrgyz officials instructed to urgently develop clean water tariff policy
Water supply systems in 24 cities, 248 villages to be rehabilitated in 5 years
Clean water for regions. President criticizes officials
President takes drinking water supply issue under personal control
Some Bishkek districts to be left without water on April 2
Tap water in Bishkek is safe to drink
Kyrgyzstan among countries with unsafe for drinking tap water
Population of Kyrgyzstan to be fully provided with drinking water until 2024
Regulations on packaged drinking water safety to come into force on January 1
Popular
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector
Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border
Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days
Russian Ministry of Education announces jobs for teachers to work in Kyrgyzstan Russian Ministry of Education announces jobs for teachers to work in Kyrgyzstan