58 villages in Kyrgyzstan to have drinking water

A water supply system will appear in 58 villages of Kyrgyzstan. Director of Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Department at the State Construction Committee Askarbek Toktoshev told at a press conference.

According to him, the department has been tasked with providing 584 villages of the country with drinking water in five years.

«A strategy has been developed for the development of drinking water supply and sewerage system at settlements of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2026. At the beginning of its implementation, the number of such villages reached 653. For a year and a half, the issue was resolved in 69 villages,» Askarbek Toktoshev stressed.

In 2019, the State Construction Department plans to build the system in 58 villages both at the expense of the republican budget, and at the expense of international financial institutions and charitable foundations.

«Water supply systems will be built in 44 villages at the expense of the republican budget, in 12 villages of the republic — through international financial institutions and in 2 villages — at the expense of charitable foundations,» the head of the department added.