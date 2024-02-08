Residents of villages in Osh region drink water from irrigation ditch

Ten villages in Kara-Suu district of Osh region do not have access to clean water. Deputy Alisher Kozuev stated at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, residents of Sherali village drink water from an irrigation ditch.

«I will name these villages for you: Otuz Adyr, Furkat, Kysh-Abad, Kara Dobo, Zhany Kyzyl Suu, Kozhombak, Savay Aryk, Besh Kapa, Kazakmala, Chokmala. In Sherali village both residents and livestock drink water from the ditch. I ask you to include this rural area in Taza Suu project,» he said.

The deputy recalled that the World Bank allocated $63 million for Taza Suu project, which covers 95 villages. The project has been implemented in 45 settlements.