14:18
USD 89.43
EUR 96.24
RUB 0.98
English

Residents of villages in Osh region drink water from irrigation ditch

Ten villages in Kara-Suu district of Osh region do not have access to clean water. Deputy Alisher Kozuev stated at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, residents of Sherali village drink water from an irrigation ditch.

«I will name these villages for you: Otuz Adyr, Furkat, Kysh-Abad, Kara Dobo, Zhany Kyzyl Suu, Kozhombak, Savay Aryk, Besh Kapa, Kazakmala, Chokmala. In Sherali village both residents and livestock drink water from the ditch. I ask you to include this rural area in Taza Suu project,» he said.

The deputy recalled that the World Bank allocated $63 million for Taza Suu project, which covers 95 villages. The project has been implemented in 45 settlements.
link: https://24.kg/english/286248/
views: 110
Print
Related
World Bank works on drinking water supply project in Kyrgyzstan
Three residential areas in Bishkek to have no water on November 14
Water supply to be suspended in southern part of Bishkek on November 15
Two districts of Bishkek to have no cold water on November 2
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no cold water on October 31
Southwestern part of Bishkek to have no water on October 19
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water on October 11
Use of drinking water by commercial facilities checked in Osh city
China intends to finance delivery of drinking water from Kempir-Abad to Fergana
Some Bishkek streets to have no drinking water on August 23
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council
8 February, Thursday
13:48
Residents of villages in Osh region drink water from irrigation ditch Residents of villages in Osh region drink water from i...
13:39
Freedom of speech has always been and will be in Kyrgyzstan - Sadyr Japarov
12:45
Seven fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:27
Raiymbek Matraimov’s real estate worth 3.9 billion soms transferred to state
12:14
Kyrgyz officials continue meetings with Rothschild & Co