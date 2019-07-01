15:16
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Weather alert: Sharp weather change expected in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan sent out a weather alert. Sharp weather change is expected after a long dry and hot weather period.

Rains, thunderstorms are forecasted on most of the territory of the republic, snow is expected in high-mountainous regions on July 3-4. Intense precipitations will be in the piedmont and mountainous regions of Chui, Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions and in the east of Issyk-Kul region. Hail is possible in some foothill and mountainous areas. West wind of 4-9 m/s, in some areas with a gain of up to 15-20 m/s is expected. Air temperature will expectedly drop.

Such unstable weather will complicate agricultural work, grazing and keeping cattle on pastures, work of motor transport, communications, energy and utilities enterprises.

Water level on the country’s rivers is to rise from July 1 to July 2 due to high temperature background; from July 3 to July 4 — due to expected local rain showers. Mudflows are possible in the mountainous and foothill areas.
link:
views: 46
Print
Related
Weather alert: Heavy rains expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Rainstorms forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: rainstorms forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Drop in temperature is expected in Kyrgyzstan
Squally wind expected in the next three hours in Bishkek
Thunderstorms forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: rains, snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
Squally wind expected in next 3 hours in Bishkek
Popular
Members of OTRK Supervisory Board elect Chairman Members of OTRK Supervisory Board elect Chairman
Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border
Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector