Issyk-Kul team wins Healthy Nation Republican Competition

Team of Issyk-Kul region won the Republican Competition under the motto «Healthy Nation — Prosperous Country.» The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The final stage of the annual competition ended in Bosteri village. About 700 people from all regions of the country participated in it. One of the goals is the development of mass sports. The program included arm-wrestling, volleyball, kyrgyz kurosh, track and field athletics, mas-wrestling, ordo, toguz-korgool and football tournaments.

Issyk-Kul region took the 1st place, Talas — the 2nd second, and Osh — the 3rd place as a result of all sports tournaments.
