Government to report on Kumtor to deputies without media

Government of Kyrgyzstan asks deputies of the Parliament to hold hearings on Kumtor without participation of the media. Chairman of the Committee on Fuel, Energy Complex and Subsoil Use of the Parliament Kozhobek Ryspaev announced at its meeting.

Deputies supported the proposal of the Cabinet.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev will personally inform deputies on the progress of implementation of resolutions of the Parliament dated February 26, 2015 and June 29, 2015, related to the activities of Kumtor project and the Strategic Agreement on Environmental Protection and Investment Promotion, signed between the Government and Centerra Gold Inc. on September 11, 2017.