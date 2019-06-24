18:42
Ombudsman asks President to rehabilitate repressed during Soviet era

Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tokon Mamytov asks the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to rehabilitate Kyrgyzstanis who were repressed for political reasons from 1956 to 1961. He sent a letter to the head of state.

Tokon Mamytov pointed out that this wave of repression fell out of sight of historians and politicians. Therefore, historical justice should be restored. In particular, it is necessary to pay special attention to the fate of the children of those who were persecuted during these five years. «We can rehabilitate people in the eyes of descendants and their loved ones,» stressed Tokon Mamytov.

The lists of the rehabilitated should be specified and checked very carefully.

Tokon Mamytov
Ombudsman stressed that this initiative was aimed at restoring the rights and freedoms of citizens of Kyrgyzstan.
