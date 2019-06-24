18:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

16-year-old girl falls into Arashan river and dies

A 16-year-old girl fell into a river in Teplye Klyuchu recreation area of ​Alamedin district and died. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

On June 23, the police received a message that a minor girl had fallen into Arashan river. Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene found out that the 9th grade students from one of the schools came to have a rest with their class teacher and parents.

«While resting, at around 19.00, two girls decided to take a picture near the river. One of them, 16-year-old girl fell into the river. This fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were started. Rescuers of the Emergency Situations Ministry found the body of the girl. All necessary examinations were appointed. Pre-trial proceedings continue,» the police department reported.
link:
views: 68
Print
Related
5-year-old child drowns in water canal in Alamedin district
Man shoots himself in car in Sokuluk district
Boy dies after falling out of high-rise building window in Bishkek
12-year-old boy shoots dead his brother with hunting rifle in Osh region
16-year-old girl falls from window of multistory building in Bishkek
16-year-old teenager drowns in Tulpar-Kul Lake
Issyk-Kul Department of Interior: Death of Ulan Egizbaev is an accident
Climber from Switzerland falls off Ala-Archa glacier
Activist asks Shavkat Mirziyoyev to take murder of Kyrgyz citizen under control
Soldier of military unit accidentally shots his colleague dead
Popular
Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash
Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad
Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking
Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started