16-year-old girl falls into Arashan river and dies

A 16-year-old girl fell into a river in Teplye Klyuchu recreation area of ​Alamedin district and died. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

On June 23, the police received a message that a minor girl had fallen into Arashan river. Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene found out that the 9th grade students from one of the schools came to have a rest with their class teacher and parents.

«While resting, at around 19.00, two girls decided to take a picture near the river. One of them, 16-year-old girl fell into the river. This fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were started. Rescuers of the Emergency Situations Ministry found the body of the girl. All necessary examinations were appointed. Pre-trial proceedings continue,» the police department reported.