Car falls into Ak-Buura river, victims reported

Car fell into Ak-Buura river in Osh region. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The traffic incident occurred on June 22 at the 30th kilometer of Osh — Papan — Kozho-Kelen road. The driver of Zhiguli car lost control of the vehicle and it fell into Ak-Buura river.

Yesterday, on June 23, rescuers managed to pull the car out of the river. Body of a 43-year-old driver and a 10-year-old boy were found in the vehicle. They were handed over to relatives.