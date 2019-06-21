State Property Management Fund gets 13 bln from nationalized property of Bakiyev

The State Property Management Fund of Kyrgyzstan received 13 billion soms from the nationalized property belonging to the family of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev. Chairman of the State Property Management Fund Renat Tuleberdiev announced at the meeting of Respublika — Ata Jurt parliamentary faction.

According to him, at least 13.2 billion soms have been received from the objects that were transferred to the management of the fund for eight years.

Dividends amounted to 10 billion soms; 2.8 billion were received from state-owned enterprises, from rent of premises — 7 million, from privatization — 330 million.

Recall, 47 objects of the family of Kurmanbek Bakiyev have been nationalized by the decree of the interim government. Nine of them were privatized.