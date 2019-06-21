12:52
Kyrgyzstan becomes winner of Global Inclusion Awards 2019

Kyrgyzstan became the winner of Global Inclusion Awards 2019 in Country Award category, «Youth Engagement» nomination. The National Bank of the country reported.

The nomination was established by Child and Youth Finance International. The National Bank was awarded as the coordinator of the Financial Literacy Program for the population for 2016-2020 for significant achievements and efforts in the field of financial education in the country among schoolchildren, youth and school teachers.

Child and Youth Finance International (CYFI) is an international non-governmental organization that seeks to ensure children’s and youth’s access to financial services around the world, to increase their awareness of economic rights and provide them with an opportunity to create their assets, invest in their future and eventually break the cycle of poverty.

«The Global Inclusion Awards is a significant international event marking the achievements of countries and organizations in the field of economic citizenship of the young generation around the world. The awards in the Country Award category mark the achievements of countries in promoting financial education and financial accessibility topics for children and young people at the national level,» the National Bank summed up.
