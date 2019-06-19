At least 2,300 people get personal pensions in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the Social Fund Meder Israilov told at a press conference.

As of January 1, 2019, the number of recipients of pensions in the republic amounted to 651,200 people for 3,800 billion soms.

«Every month, pension payments grow by 300 million soms,» Meder Israilov told.

The highest labor pension in Kyrgyzstan is more than 20,000 soms. It is received by 0.2 percent of retired people. The average pension is 5,404 soms, the lowest — 2,000 soms.

«In addition, there are surcharges that come from the republican budget. The size of a personal pension is up to 38,000 soms. It is received by 2,300 people. These are honored workers of various industries, heroes, awarded people. But personal pensions have been abolished since 2015,» the Chairman of the Social Fund said.