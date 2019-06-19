Export Promotion Department to be opened at Ministry of Agriculture

An Export Promotion Department will be opened at the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan. The head of the ministry Erkinbek Choduev told at a press conference.

According to him, the new department will work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for opening of new markets.

«We will work harder to promote domestic products abroad. The department will negotiate with foreign entrepreneurs interested in export of Kyrgyz products. Five people will work at the department. We will announce a competition for vacancies on July 5,» the minister said.

The Ministry of Agriculture, as before, considers the EEU countries, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan as the main exporters.